Musa Keys & Tyla make RIAA class of 2024

RIAA has released the list of the inductees for the class of 2024 featuring 67 artists from different genres and countries.

Many artists made the RIAA Class of 2024 including South African stars Musa Keys and Tyla who secured platinum and gold certifications.

Tyla made the list thanks to the success of her hit single 'Water' which earned a platinum plaque. The single enjoyed success in the US with the remix featuring Travis Scott spending multiple weeks on the Hot 100 peaking at NO. 7 thus making her the highest chart solo female African artist.



Her self-titled debut album has received an RIAA gold plaque while the single 'Truth or Dare' off the album has also received a Gold certification.

2024 has been an eventful year for Tyla who dominated the award season by carting away the Afrobeats categories in the VMAs, VMAs, BET, and the Billboard Music Award. Tyla also became the first-ever winner of the Grammys African Song Performance category.

Musa Keys also earned his first RIAA certification in 2024 thanks to his appearance on Davido's hit single 'Unavailable' which earned an RIAA Gold plaque.

The South African stars joined a long list of artists including Nigerian-born American Country music star Shaboozey whose hit single 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)' was the best-selling song of 2024 after breaking the Billboard Hot 100 record for the longest NO. 1 song in history.