Mixed reactions follow Burna Boy's exit from stage at Greater Lagos concert

The Greater Lagos Countdown to 2025 concert saw Burna Boy unceremoniously exit the stage.

What would have been a complete performance from the superstar hitmaker was abruptly cut short when an overzealous fan jumped on stage.

The clip of the moment, currently making rounds on the internet, shows the fan rushing on to the stage as Burna Boy nearly boots him off.

An official successfully gets him off the stage. But the scurry apparently did not go down well with the 'Bundle' crooner.

Immediately, as his smash hit 'Last Last' came on, he signaled his disinterest in carrying on with the performance and headed towards the exit.

In reacting to this, Afrobeats fans and critics have shared dissimilar opinions.

Juxtaposing Burna Boy's reaction at the concert with his performances abroad, a critic commented,

Can he do this abroad? No he can’t, so why in Nigeria cos he has zero respect or love whatsoever for his Nigerian fans.

Deeming the behaviour as pride, a user on X wrote,

If not pride, what is it? Hold on a second. Someone paid you for a show, you delivered your own side of the job halfway because a fan jumped on the stage to touch you. I’m yet to understand the rationale behind him leaving the stage in such an awful way. Does Burna Boy not get touched by humans?

Advocating for legal action against the singer-songwriter, an observer commented,

Until people start suing him, whether they win or not, I don’t think he will learn to control himself and deliver what he’s been paid for at his shows. These are things he wouldn’t dare try abroad!

In Burna Boy's defence, a fan wrote on X: