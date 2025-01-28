Mercy Chinwo accuses former manager Eezeetee of threatening to destroy her



In a new video shared on her Instagram page, award-winning gospel singer Mercy Chinwo Blessed accused her former manager Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu AKA Eezeetee of threatening to destroy her.

In the video, she revealed that she was forced to relocate to Port Harcourt after Eezeetee made the state unbearable for her. She revealed that she endured bullying and threats.

Mercy Chinwo further clarified that contrary to Eezeetee's claim that she dragged him to court, he was the one who instituted legal action against her and gospel singer Minister Judikay.

She accused her former manager of threatening to use his connections to deal with her while bullying and threatening her life.

In the video, Mercy Chinwo stated that Eezeetee attempted to get her to sign a 12-year contract which she refused to sign which led to their issues.



She further claimed that Mr. Onyedikachukwu's enmity with renowned gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey and popular Pastor Jerry Eze further motivated him to antagonise her up to the point of sponsoring fake news about the son's paternity.

The issues between both parties were recently brought to the public domain after she accused her former manager of diverting her royalties to the tune of over 600,000 USD.



Eezeetee has maintained his innocence while insisting that the matter be subjected to the court of arbitration.



In the Instagram video, Mercy Chinwo shared a lengthy caption where she expressed an overwhelming sadness over the situation.

"I am overwhelmed with sadness every single day, and I cannot even explain it all. This burden is too heavy for me to bear. People call me names, accuse me unjustly, and paint me as someone I am not. They say I broke contract, that I never did, despite all the frustration. They label me as something I could never be.



But I know the truth, and I know my God sees all. He is the God of justice, and He must arise for my sake!



‘The Lord is a God who avenges. O God who avenges, shine forth. Rise up, Judge of the earth; pay back to the proud what they deserve."