Kendrick Lamar drops surprise album 'GNX'

Kendrick Lamar takes fans by surprise with the release of a new album.

After a busy 2024 where he dominated the headlines, Kendrick Lamar is having what appears to be a victory lap with the release of a new album titled 'GNX'.

Released on announced on November 22, 2024, 'GNX' packs 12 tracks including the 'Heart 6' which is a continuation of his 'Heart Series'. The track is also a defiant move by Kendrick Lamar who makes it clear that Drake's decision to drop a diss song titled 'Heart 6' won't stop him from sticking to the series.

The album comes just days after he was named rapper of the year by Apple Music who stated that the success he recorded and his impact on hip hop in 2024 is unrivalled.



Kendrick posted the album on Apple Music with the note: He asked us to "watch the party die", but only so he could resurrect it.

Kendrick Lamar's surprise album doesn't have any songs from his diss tracks targeted at Canadian rapper Drake with whom he has an iconic rap beef. His decision to not include even the hit diss track 'Not Like Us' is one that will be noticed by many hip hop fans who were forced to take sides in the rap beef that is described as arguably the most iconic in American hip hop history.