I need to work a hundred times harder than my male counterparts - Qing Madi

Spotify has named rising star Qing Madi as its EQUAL Africa Artist for January 2025.

This isn’t Qing Madi’s first time in the spotlight under Spotify’s EQUAL programme as she previously graced the EQUAL playlist.

Spotify Wrapped data for 2024 highlights ranks her among the most-streamed female artists in Nigeria with her hit American Love.

Beginning her career at the tender age of five, she has continuously pushed creative boundaries, showcasing the profound depth of her artistry.

Her breakout moment came when See Finish went viral on social media, captivating audiences and establishing her presence in the Nigerian music industry.

This success was followed by the release of her Qing Madi album, a collection of relatable songs reflecting themes of first loves and the emotional journey to self-discovery.

Qing Madi later expanded on this success with a deluxe version that features guest appearances from American singer Chloe Bailey and Afrobeats hitmaker Kizz Daniel.

On what inspired her to pursue a music career, Qing Madi shared that it was the desire to touch lives through her work. "I realised music was my calling as young as when I was five years old. My WHY for pursuing music is rooted in a deep desire to impact the world positively and touch lives through my art. Music is my way of inspiring, uplifting, and connecting with people on a profound level."

On some of the artists she listened to while growing up, Madi mentioned American Kendrick Lamar as one of her major inspirations.



"I grew up listening to the lyrical genius of Kendrick Lamar, whose artistry and storytelling influenced my creative journey and the way I approach music."

On how she would describe her sound, Qing Madi says he makes Afro-Soul and Afro-R&B. "My music is a fusion of Afro-Soul, Afro-R&B, and Afro-Pop—a rich, alternative African sound. It is deeply soulful and resonates with emotions, creating a connection that speaks to the heart and mind."

The rising star is one of the most exciting talents in Nigerian music and finds herself in a male-dominated industry.

On how she navigates this reality, Madi says she has learnt to work a hundred times harder than her male counterparts. "As a female artist, I’ve learned that you need to work a hundred times harder than your male counterparts to have your voice heard. My unique perspective is reflected in my artistry—I think differently, and I see the world in a way that shapes my writing and music. My lyrics often incorporate metaphors and layered meanings, allowing listeners to explore deeper emotions and perspectives through my songs."