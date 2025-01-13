Davido shares how producer he worked with gifted him $20K as a show of gratitude

Davido shared that the music producer gifted him the money as an expression of gratitude after securing his publishing rights.

In a p; post shared on his Instagram story, Davido revealed that the producer visited him to thank him for ensuring he get his publishing rights which helped secured his dues from the royalties of the songs he worked on.

"A certain producer / writer | started working with from timeless .... Finally got his publishing check.. came to my house and handed me 20 thousand dollars and said baba | thank you .... Happy to see there are still good pple in this world ! Being appreciated sure feels good! Love you brother!"

While Davido didn't reveal the producer, several producers and writers contributed to his Grammy-nominated album 'Timeless' which went on to break multiple records.

In a music industry struggling with issues of non-royalty payments to producers and songwriters, Davido's revelation comes as a positive sign that artists, especially the superstars are giving other creatives their dues.

Davido who has been at the summit of African music for over a decade thanks to his consistent release of hit singles is undoubtedly a joy to work with for many producers and songwriters.

The four-time Grammy nominee is gearing up for the upcoming release of his fifth album '5ive' on March 15, 2025.

The album has been preceded by the chart-topping records 'Awuke' featuring YG Marley and 'Funds' featuring OdumoduBlvck and Chike.