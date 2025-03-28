Burna Boy unveils his French name after releasing new song

Nigerian megastar Burna Boy has taken on a French name after releasing a new single.

The Grammy winner made this revelation on March 27 on his X account, where he unveiled Jean Béna Dieudonné as his new name.

"My name is now Jean Béna Dieudonné," the hitnaker posted along with a link to '4 Kampé II,' a remix on which he was featured by French-Haitian singer Joé Dwèt Filé.

Dwèt Filé has now collaborated with Burna Boy on the new remix, which delivers an exciting fusion that transcends musical and cultural boundaries.

With over 80M streams and 60M video views thus far, '4 Kampé' has quickly proven one of the year’s biggest viral hits, solidifying Joé Dwèt Filé’s position as a leading force in Haitian music around the globe.

An infectious blend of kompa rhythms and contemporary sounds, the song’s impact has extended far beyond streaming platforms, inspiring numerous dance challenges and widespread engagement on social media, particularly on TikTok and Instagram.

The song is the latest for Burna Boy in what has been a busy 2025. It follows the release of his single 'Update' which proceeds his highly anticipated eighth album 'No Sign of Weakness.'

Ahead of the album, he has released the Grammy nominated 'Higher' which he followed up with 'Bundle by Bundle' in December 2024.