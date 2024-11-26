Billboard Music Awards nominations reignite calls for the gatekeeping of Afrobeats

Observers call for the protection of Afrobeats from gentrification following 2024 Billboard Music Award Nominations.

Nigerian superstars Rema, Burna Boy, Tems, and Asake were joined by South African star Tyla for the Best Afrobeats Act. It is however the Best Afrobeats song that has sparked controversy after the nomination of German DJ Adam Port and American-based producer Stryv's 'Move' featuring Malachiii & Camila Cabello.

The nomination has sparked conversations of the status of Afrobeats amidst its global popularity with some observers cautioning that the genre is heading towards the path of being hijacked by foreign actors.





The recent nomination of German DJ Adam Port and American-based producer Stryv's 'Move' featuring Malachiii & Camila Cabello has contributed to this concern, especially since the music doesn't have any Nigerian creative input.



Although nominated in the Afrobeats category, the song leans more towards Amapiano and House arrangement while embracing Afrobeats delivery style.



Many consider the making of Afrobeats without the input of Nigerians as the first step in its gentrification and subsequent hijack. They point to the fate of dancehall and Reggae music where Caucasian artists have won the genre's Grammy category as an example of what happens when a genre is hijacked by external actors.

It also doesn't help that Tems is the only Nigerian in the Afrobeats song category with South African singer Tyla securing three nominations with her hit singles 'Truth or Dare', 'Water', and 'Jump' featuring Gunna & Skillibeng.



Tyla's nomination doesn't;t come as a surprise as she is Africa's most successful artist in the US in 2024. In a year where she has swept the Afrobeats categories of global awards with her single 'Water', the Grammy winner unceremoniously decided to dissociate from the genre at the 2024 VMAs where she identified with Amapiano after winning the Best Afrobeats category.

Although Tyla would later circle back and thank Afrobeats in her acceptance speech at the 2024 EMAs where she again won the Best Afrobeats, her decision to disassociate with Afrobeats despite making music that sonically fits into the genre invariably led to more calls for gatekeeping.

Renowned Music Journalist Joey Akan is one of the prominent voices behind the call for gatekeeping in Afrobeats. Reacting to the Billboard Music Awards nomination, Akan stated that Afrobeats is heading towards losing its identity. He also pointed out the nomination of Chris Brown's 'Sensational' featuring Davido & Lojay at the 67th Grammys for the Best African Song Performance as an example of the growing influence of foreign actors in Afrobeats.