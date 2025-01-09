Ayra Starr emerges the #1 female artist in Nigeria in 2024

In another landmark feat, Grammy nominee Ayra Starr has emerged as the NO. 1 female artist across all platforms in Nigeria in 2024.

This feat was revealed by TurnTable in its annual end-of-the-year chart.

The music chart publication which is the only chart in Nigeria that aggregates streaming data, radio and TV airplay data shared that the 22-year-old singer's performance across all platforms secured her position as the most commercial female artist of the previous year.

Ayra Starr enjoyed a successful 2024 thanks to the release of her sophomore album 'The Year I Turned 21'.

The project which featured heavy-weight guest appearances from Nigerian stars Asake and Seyi Vibez alongside international guest features from Giveon, Coco Jones, and Aniita earned praise for being one of the top albums of 2024.

Her hit songs 'Comma' and 'Bad Vibes' featuring Seyi Vibez emerged as part of the most streamed songs in the year.

The album was also the most streamed album of 2024 on Spotify with over 700 million streams aided by her guest appearance on Rvssian's 'Santa'.

She wrapped up the year with a headline performance at the Flytime Fest where she was joined on stage by Tiwa Savage and Rema.