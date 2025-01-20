Who is reality TV star material?

Reality TV show is where ordinary people (or not-so-ordinary, depending on the show) become overnight celebrities, their every move dissected by millions.

Not everyone fits the mould of a reality TV star. Some people are captivating on-screen, while others fade into the background.

This begs the question: What makes someone “reality TV star material”?

With Young, Famous, and African and The Real Housewives of Lagos currently airing side by side, let’s take a closer look at what makes these stars shine; or not.

The recipe for a reality TV star

A great reality TV star doesn’t just appear; they are made up of specific qualities that keep viewers coming back for more. Here are the main ingredients:

A big personality

The best reality TV stars are larger than life. They’re bold, unfiltered, and unapologetically themselves.

Whether it’s Swanky Jerry’s flamboyance on Young, Famous, and African or Laura Ikeji’s unpredictable energy on The Real Housewives of Lagos, these personalities command attention.

Big personalities don’t always mean loud or over-the-top; it could be quiet confidence, wit, or even mystery. The key is presence. If you can’t look away when they’re on-screen, they’ve got it.

Drama

Nobody tunes into reality TV for serenity. Drama is the lifeblood of these shows, and reality TV stars who can stir the pot, intentionally or not, are worth their weight in gold.

Think of Khanyi Mbau on Young, Famous, and African, whose unapologetic lifestyle often creates tension and intrigue.

But there’s an art to it. Drama that feels authentic keeps viewers hooked, while manufactured antics can turn audiences off.

Relatability

While we love drama, we also want to connect with the stars on a human level. Moments of vulnerability, struggle, or triumph make them relatable.

Annie Idibia’s candid discussions about her marriage on Young, Famous, and African resonate with viewers, offering a glimpse of real-life challenges.

Relatability doesn’t always mean facing struggles, though. It can also come from shared humour, cultural pride, or showcasing lifestyles that inspire others.

Unique lifestyle or perspective

Reality TV stars need to bring something different to the table. Whether it’s a luxurious lifestyle, a groundbreaking career, or an unconventional worldview, they need to stand out.

The Real Housewives of Lagos thrives on showcasing opulence, but it’s also about the diversity of the cast’s experiences and perspectives.

For instance, Dabota’s business acumen and elegant style provide a stark contrast to Mariam’s edgy, unpredictable flair. Both are stars, but for completely different reasons.

Now, who doesn’t make the cut?

Not everyone thrives in the spotlight. Here’s what doesn’t work:

Shyness: If you’re too reserved, the camera won’t pick up on your personality, and audiences won’t either.

Overdoing It: Trying too hard to create drama or be noticed often comes off as fake, and audiences can smell inauthenticity from a mile away.

Blending In: If you’re forgettable, you’re not reality TV material. Every star needs a signature trait or “it” factor.

So, who is reality TV star material?

A reality TV star is someone who knows how to own their space. They’re authentic, captivating, and willing to bare their soul; or at least part of it; for the world to see.

They bring drama, but they also bring heart.

For those dreaming of stepping into this world, remember: it’s not just about the fame. Reality TV is a game of connection, resilience, and charisma.