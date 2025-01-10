TV family dramas to binge this weekend

Whether you’re in the mood for laugh-out-loud comedy, heartfelt moments, or chaotic family dynamics, TV family dramas are the perfect binge.

There’s something about family dramas that hits differently. Whether it’s the intense sibling rivalries, the shocking betrayals, or the heartwarming moments that remind us of the importance of love and loyalty, family-centred TV shows draw us in and keep us glued to our screens.

From the outrageous antics of dysfunctional families to deeply emotional tales of survival and unity, these dramas manage to strike a balance between relatable moments and the kind of drama we’re glad is happening to someone else.

This weekend, we’ve got just the list to keep you entertained!

1. Young Sheldon

If you’ve ever wondered what life was like for The Big Bang Theory’s eccentric Sheldon Cooper before he grew up, Young Sheldon has all the answers.

This prequel dives into Sheldon’s childhood in East Texas, where being a child prodigy isn’t as fun as it sounds.

With his brilliant mind and socially awkward ways, Sheldon navigates family, school, and life in a world that doesn’t always understand him.

The show balances humour and heart as it explores the relationships between Sheldon, his religious mother, his free-spirited grandmother (Meemaw!), and his siblings.

It’s a smart, charming series that delivers relatable family moments with a quirky twist.

2. Parenthood

Get ready for an emotional rollercoaster with Parenthood. This tear-jerking yet uplifting family drama revolves around the Braverman clan- four adult siblings and their parents- each facing their own challenges while staying tightly knit as a family.

Whether it’s dealing with raising kids, marital struggles, career woes, or health crises, Parenthood captures the highs and lows of family life with stunning authenticity.

3. The Upshaws

What do you get when you mix Mike Epps’ comedic genius, Wanda Sykes’ sass, and a working-class family with no shortage of drama? The Upshaws!

This hilarious sitcom follows Bennie Upshaw, a lovable yet flawed father trying to do right by his family in Indianapolis.

From parenting mishaps to marriage struggles, The Upshaws perfectly balances laugh-out-loud humour with moments that hit close to home.

It’s a relatable portrayal of modern family life, with a cast that feels like people you’d want to hang out with.

4. Family Reunion

When the McKellan family relocates from Seattle to small-town Georgia to be closer to their extended family, it’s a recipe for comedy and culture clashes.

Family Reunion blends multigenerational dynamics, hilarious situations, and heartfelt lessons about family, faith, and tradition.

Starring Tia Mowry and Loretta Devine, this sitcom is perfect for those who love a blend of humour and wholesome moments. Plus, the intergenerational banter between grandparents and grandkids is pure gold.

5. Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

If you’ve ever cringed at your dad’s antics, you’ll relate to Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Jamie Foxx stars as Brian Dixon, a single dad who tries way too hard to connect with his teenage daughter, Sasha.