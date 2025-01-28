These are Nollywood's highest-grossing cinematographers of 2024

Today we’re celebrating the highest-grossing cinematographers of Nollywood 2024 and their achievements in the year.

Nollywood’s top nine cinematographers delivered a staggering ₦3.38 billion in box office earnings in 2024, proving their vital role in the industry's commercial achievements.



These visual maestros contributed significantly to the success of 73 Nollywood films released in 106 cinemas, capturing 46% of Nigeria’s total box office revenue of ₦11.58 billion, as reported by Filmone Entertainment. Their remarkable contributions powered 15 Nollywood films to gross over ₦100 million each, highlighting how exceptional cinematography can amplify a film's appeal and financial success.



These cinematographers are crucial players in Nollywood's growing value chain, which is now worth an estimated $6.4 billion. Their visuals not only captivate audiences but also enhance storytelling, positioning Nollywood as a formidable competitor in the global market. Despite Hollywood's 54% dominance of the Nigerian box office in 2024, these top-performing cinematographers are pushing Nollywood toward global visual standards. Let’s explore the top nine highest-grossing cinematographers of 2024. 9. Adekunle Adejuigbe Nodash Film: Wives on Strike: The Uprising

Gross: ₦127 million

Adekunle Adejuigbe, widely known as Nodash, is a renowned cinematographer and filmmaker. As the Director of Photography for Omoni Oboli’s Wives on Strike franchise, he delivered visuals that contributed to an impressive ₦127 million gross. Nodash is the MD/CEO of Something Unusual Studios and leads The Elite Film Team (T.E.F.T), setting benchmarks for international standards in Nigerian filmmaking.



Recognized as a FESPACO jury member and a representative at global platforms like the Cannes Film Festival, Nodash continues to elevate Nollywood's global reputation. 8. Barnabas Emodi Films: The Betrayed, When Love Strikes, A Night in 2005

Gross: ₦149 million

Barnabas “Barny” Emodi has cemented his position as a prominent cinematographer and director in Nollywood. His visuals in The Betrayed, When Love Strikes and A Night in 2005 collectively grossed ₦149 million. An AMVCA nominee, Emodi’s diverse portfolio includes hits like Elevator Baby, Superstar, and DOD. Internationally, he contributed to Netflix’s Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis, showcasing his global appeal. 7. Lance Gewer Film: Funmilayo Ransom-Kuti

Gross: ₦157 million

South African cinematographer Lance Gewer brought his 28 years of expertise to Nollywood, capturing the essence of Bolanle Austen-Peters’ Funmilayo Ransom-Kuti. The biopic grossed ₦157 million before premiering on Amazon Prime. Gewer, known for his Oscar-winning work on Tsotsi, has an impressive résumé that includes films like Otelo Burning and Beat the Drum. His contributions to Nollywood exemplify the blending of international and local cinematic excellence. 6. Ifeme C.S. Films: All’s Fair in Love and Move Like a Boss

Gross: ₦158 million

Ifeme Chidiebere Samuel transitioned from photography to filmmaking with a keen eye for detail. His work on All’s Fair in Love and Move Like a Boss collectively grossed ₦158 million, solidifying his reputation as one of Nollywood’s rising cinematographers. From directing music videos for prominent artists to crafting visuals for blockbusters, Ifeme continues to redefine Nollywood’s aesthetic standards.

5. Sanjo Adegoke Film: Lakatabu

Gross: ₦202 million

Sanjo Adegoke’s innovative approach to cinematography and VFX has made him a force to reckon with in Nollywood. His work on Odunlade Adekola’s Lakatabu resulted in an impressive ₦202 million gross. A 2023 AMVCA nominee for Best Editor, Adegoke blends technical expertise with artistic vision, pushing the boundaries of Nigerian cinema. 4. Emmanuel Oputa Film: The Waiter

Gross: ₦189 million

Emmanuel Oputa has rapidly risen in Nollywood. His cinematography for AY Makun’s The Waiter grossed ₦189 million, crossing ₦300 million by early 2025. With a portfolio spanning films, TV shows, and documentaries, Oputa continues to set new standards in visual storytelling. 3. Idowu Adedapo Films: Beast of Two Worlds, Alakada Bad & Boujee

Gross: ₦483 million

Idowu Adedapo’s exceptional visuals have made him a key player in Nollywood. His work on Beast of Two Worlds and Alakada Bad & Boujee collectively grossed ₦483 million in 2024. With credits in Netflix hits like Blood Sisters and Oloture, Adedapo’s craft is shaping the narrative of modern Nigerian cinema. 2. Emmanuel Igbekele Films: Queen Lateefah, Ajosepo, Farmer’s Bride

Gross: ₦790 million

Emmanuel Igbekele’s artistry elevated Queen Lateefah, Ajosepo, and Farmer’s Bride to a combined box office gross of ₦790 million. A graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Igbekele’s work spans feature films, documentaries, and commercials, cementing his place as a master of cinematic visuals. 1. John Demps Film: Everybody Loves Jenifa

Gross: ₦1.125 billion