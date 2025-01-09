See official trailer for Timini Egbuson’s Valentine’s Day film, ‘Reel Love’

Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson has released the trailer for his newest project, Reel Love, premiering February 14, 2025

Following the success of All is Fair In Love, where he played the lead role, the actor in a recent Instagram post, announced his new project.

“Excited to finally share my cinema baby with you all. Reel Love, directed by my brother and mastermind @kayodekasum, and starring some of my favourite people in the industry, is packed with love, drama, and plenty of twists,” he said.

Although this marks his debut as a co-executive producer, Egbuson is a seasoned Nollywood actor with experience spanning over a decade.

He started his acting career in 2010, on M-net's soap opera Tinsel. At the 2020 AMVCA awards, Timini won Best Actor in a Drama for his role in Elevator Baby.

Teasing the film, the actor also revealed members of his production team. They include FilmOne Entertainment, FilmTrybe, Dakore Egbuson and Next Thought Productions.

“When fake starts to feel real, how do you navigate? Get ready for the heat in Reel Love! Releasing in all cinemas on February 14th. This Valentine’s Day Masterpiece is brought to you by Bad Boy T and my co-executive producers @filmoneng @filmtrybe @dakoreea @nexthoughtmedia, he continued.