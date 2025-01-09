Nollywood director, Kemi Adetiba teases King of Boys 3

Nollywood director Kemi Adetiba has announced the release date for another instalment of King of Boys, which will be released on December 25, 2025.

In a recent post on her birthday, Adetiba took to her Instagram page to make the announcement.

“KOB Army.... ARISE!!! It's time.... We MOOOOOOOVE. Signed: Your General. #KOB3 #TheBeginningOfTheEnd #DettyDecember25 #KAV25,” she said.

Recall that earlier in 2023, the director had begun pre-production for the project. She also teased other projects for release; To Kill A Monkey, and Welcome to the Fourth.

She also shared that this instalment will introduce new characters while retaining some old ones. Tagged, The Beginning of the End, the feature-length will premiere in the cinemas.

This groundbreaking series revolves around Alhaja Eniola Salami, a powerful businesswoman and philanthropist who becomes entangled in a high-stakes power struggle.

The first film debuted in 2018, capturing audiences with its gripping narrative and stellar performances. Its sequel, King of Boys: The Return of the King, premiered on Netflix in 2021.

The original film featured an ensemble cast, including the formidable Sola Sobowale as Eniola Salami, alongside Nse Ikpe-Etim, Jide Kosoko, Adesua Etomi, and Richard Mofe-Damijo.

Kemi Adetiba’s professional journey began as a radio presenter with Rhythm 93.7 FM, where she became the recognizable voice behind two nationally beloved shows, Soul’d Out and Sunday at the Seaside. During this time, she also anonymously shared her remixes on platforms like Spotify and SoundCloud under the tag "Hule."

Transitioning from radio to television, Adetiba became a familiar face on Mnet, producing and hosting popular shows such as Studio 53 and Temptation Nigeria alongside Ikponmwosa Osakioduwa. She also made her mark as a presenter on Soundcity TV and hosted the Maltina Dance All reality show for three consecutive seasons.

After years of on-screen success, Adetiba shifted her focus to behind-the-scenes storytelling. She enrolled at the New York Film Academy to hone her craft in filmmaking. This decision led to her work being recognized far beyond Africa. Her short film, Across a Bloodied Ocean, was showcased at the 2009 Pan African Film Festival and the National Black Arts Festival.