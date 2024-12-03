Meet the writers behind some of the biggest Nollywood Netflix series

We’re pulling back the curtain to shine a light on some of the incredible writers behind your favourite Nollywood shows on Netflix.

Have you ever binged a Nollywood series on Netflix and found yourself glued to the screen, unable to look away? Whether it's the jaw-dropping plot twists, the relatable characters, or those moments that make you yell at your TV, there’s one group of unsung heroes responsible for all the magic: the screenwriters.

Yes, those are the brilliant minds who create the worlds we get lost in, the dialogue we meme, and the plots that keep us coming back for more. While the actors and directors often get the spotlight, the screenwriters are the secret sauce of every great series. They’re the architects of the stories, the masterminds behind the drama, and the ones who pour their hearts into making these Nollywood series unmissable.

Dami Elebe (Head Writer) - Far From Home

Dami Elebe is behind web series like Skinny Girl In Transit, Rumour Has It. Elebe has a career spanning about a decade. She has worked as an on-air personality (OAP) at Classic FM, Beat FM and Naija FM in the space of 7 years. She also wrote the movie, Up North. The Netflix series Far From Home of which she was the head writer follows a troubled teenager who finds himself in the world of luxury after winning a prestigious scholarship to an exclusive school. As he attempts to navigate this new world, the teenager continues to aim for the top. The film features an impressive cast including Mike Afolarin, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Adesua Etomi, Deyemi Okalanwon and Chioma Chukwu Akpotha.

Craig Freimond, Yinka Ogun, Heidi Uys - Oloture: The Journey

Craig is a writer and director of theatre, film and television. For more than twelve years, Craig was at the acclaimed daily drama RHYTHM CITY where he wrote hundreds of episodes and stories, and also worked as a script and story editor. His works include Jozi and Material. Yinka Ogun is a seasoned writer and filmmaker with several works to his credit including Òlòtūré, Your Excellency, Abeni, Maroko, and A Little White Lie. With a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Drama, Heidi is the Head of Programming and Creative Producer at Ebonylife Media. Heidi Uys is known for Helen on Her Own (2005), The Royal Hibiscus Hotel (2017) and A Sunday Affair (2023).

Zelipa Zulu, Craig Freimond, Temidayo Makunjuola - Blood Sisters

This trio are behind one of the biggest Netflix series to come out of Nigeria. Zelipa Zulu is a UK-based screenwriter, script editor, story liner, story editor, head writer and concept creator with fifteen years of Film and TV experience. Craig is a writer and director of theatre, film and television. For more than twelve years, Craig was at the acclaimed daily drama RHYTHM CITY where he wrote hundreds of episodes, and stories, and also worked as a script and story editor. His works include Jozi and Material. Makunjuola is a producer known for The Royal Hibiscus Hotel, Oloture and A Night in 2005 which she wrote and directed.

Xavier Ighorodje - Shanty Town

Xavier Ighorodje is an award-winning screenwriter and producer. He is the creator and head writer of the Netflix blockbuster hit TV series Shanty Town, which was the second most watched Netflix African Original TV series on the continent as of July 2023, the most watched Netflix African Original TV series in Nigeria the same year (with more than 20 million views) as well as the most nominated TV series at the 9th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award same year. Shanty Town is a Nigerian crime thriller TV series that follows the story of a gang leader who handles a lot of dirty business. His encounter with some hustlers gets him trapped in a situation with his rivals. Released on Netflix on 20 January 2023, the series stars Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Sola Sobowale, Nancy Isime, Shaffy Bello, and Ali Nuhu.

Bolu Essien - Becoming Abi