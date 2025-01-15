Meet Nollywood’s highest-grossing editors of 2024

It's a new year but let's take some time to celebrate these editors behind some of the commercially successful Nollywood movies of 2024.

The unsung heroes of Nollywood's cinematic success are finally getting their moment in the spotlight.

While directors and actors often bask in the glory, editors are the architects of storytelling, meticulously piecing together raw footage to craft the movies we love.

In 2024, a select group of editors has proven instrumental in delivering blockbuster hits that have not only resonated with audiences but also raked in record-breaking revenue.

FilmOne took to its Instagram page to share a list of Nollywood’s highest-grossing editors.

“Celebrating the unsung heroes who transform raw footage into cinematic masterpieces. These are the visionaries who shape the films we love, blending creativity, dedication, and brilliance,” the post said.

Their work isn’t just about cutting and pasting scenes; it’s about understanding pacing, tone, and the art of creating seamless narratives that keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Valentine Chukwuma - Everybody Loves Jenifa (₦1.125 billion)

Israel Odunsi - Everybody Loves Jenifa (₦1.125 billion)

Sanjo Adegoke - Beast of Two Worlds and Lakatabu ((₦510 million)

Adekunle Bryan - Queen Lateefah and ThinLine ((₦453 million)

Idris Razaq - Ajosepo and What About Us? (₦369 million)

Awa Holmes - Alakada Bad and Boujee and The Uprising: Wives on a Strike (₦356 million)

Adeyemi Shomade - Farmers’ Bride, Aburo, All’s Fair In Love (₦326 million)

Victoria Akujobi - Beast of Two Worlds Ajakaju, and Criminal (₦309 million)

Kayode Arinsiola - Farmers Bride, All’s Fair In Love (₦299 million)

Kelvin Testers - Alakada Bad and Boujee (₦229 million)

Ganiu Amidu- Alakada Bad and Boujee (₦229 million)