Here is what you should know about the new cast members of Real Housewives of Lagos 3

Premiering this Sunday, January 12, the new season of Real Housewives of Lagos brings with it some exciting additions to the cast.

The Real Housewives of Lagos returns with a fresh season, offering a glamorous peek into the lives of women navigating different paths, experiences, and backgrounds, all bound by one thing: their place in Lagos’ elite high society.

Joining the roster this season are Sophia Momodu, Dabota Lawson, and Adeola “Diiadem” Adeyemi, who step into the spotlight following the departure of Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Chioma Ikokwu, and Tania Omotayo.

The trio will join returning housewives Mariam Timmer Adeyemi and Laura Ikeji, along with Carolyna Hutchings, who makes a highly anticipated comeback after delivering unfiltered drama and unforgettable moments in Season 1.

Together, they promise to up the ante, spark intense drama, and showcase all the luxury and flair that come with life in Lagos’ high society.

Before the drama unfolds on Sunday, here’s everything you need to know about the new housewives and what to expect this season!

Sophia Momodu

If you’re familiar with Nigerian pop culture, the name Sophia Momodu likely rings a bell. But beyond the headlines and social media chatter, what can we expect from her on the new season of The Real Housewives of Lagos?

At first encounter, Sophia leaves an impression of someone with a unique personality and little interest in seeking external validation; a fact she confidently owns.“I don’t care about external validation; it is none of my business,” she declared during a recent chat.

The beauty and fashion entrepreneur, originally from Osun State, has been in the public eye for various reasons. From her past on-and-off relationship with Afrobeats superstar Davido to being the niece of renowned publisher Dele Momodu, she has often found herself in the social media spotlight.

However, Sophia is ready to let us in on her world beyond the gossip and glitz in this upcoming season of RHOLagos. Though she admits she never imagined herself on a reality TV show, she describes her participation as “destiny.”

One thing is clear: Sophia has zero tolerance for bullying. “I’m very anti-bullying; I don’t believe in it, I don’t subscribe to it, and I don’t entertain it,” she stated firmly.

As for protecting her personal life from Lagos’ infamous rumour mill, she keeps it simple. “What relationship? What people don’t know, they can’t ruin,” she quipped.

This season, Sophia promises to bring authenticity, resilience, and a fresh perspective to the RHOLagos franchise. Get ready to see a side of her like never before!

Dabota Lawson

Dabota Lawson is unbothered by public opinion and fully prepared for the spotlight that comes with The Real Housewives of Lagos.

In an exclusive chat, the beauty queen and entrepreneur shared her mindset going into the show.

“For me, anything that I’ve done in front of the cameras, I can own up to it,” she said.

Famously known as The Queen of Queens, Dabota is set to bring fresh and bold energy to the RHOLagos cast.

With a bachelor’s degree in Financial Economics from the University of Leicester and a foundation in Professional Management Accounting from the London School of Business and Finance, she has blended her academic expertise with her passion for beauty to build an impressive empire.

Dabota is the founder of Lawson House of Beauty and Dabota Cosmetics, two thriving ventures that have cemented her status as a powerhouse in the beauty industry.

Her journey began in 2010 when she was crowned Miss Nigeria UK, marking her first introduction to the world stage.

Reflecting on the impact of her pageant days, she said,

“Being a beauty queen gave me the exposure and confidence to approach everything with the mindset that I’m taking the crown, no matter what.”

Dabota’s drive, elegance, and unapologetic attitude promise to add a dynamic edge to this season of RHOLagos.

Adeola Diiadem Adeyemi

Since 2016, Diiadem has been dedicated to building a strong beauty brand. Now, on The Real Housewives of Lagos, viewers will get to see more than just her entrepreneurial success, they’ll experience her personality up close.

In an exclusive chat, Diiadem shared that she’s stepping into the show with no pretence.“I’m just going to continue to be me. Eventually, the world will adjust,” she said.

With a rich blend of Yoruba and Igbo heritage, Diiadem has made her mark in the Nigerian beauty industry, not just as an entrepreneur but also as an influencer, creating products that promote inclusivity and celebrate diverse beauty.

While her focus remains on her brand and presenting her best self, Diiadem is not one to back down from drama if it comes her way.

“I don’t know how to be a coward or pretend; I wear my emotions on my sleeves,” she said, promising viewers some unfiltered moments," she said.