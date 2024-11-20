Do you want to be a Nollywood actor? Here’s how

There are so many ways you can break into the Nollywood industry as an actor today. Here are some of the tips that can help you kickstart your acting journey in Nollywood.

Nollywood isn’t just an industry, it’s a cultural powerhouse. As one of the world’s largest film industries, producing thousands of films annually, Nollywood has become a platform for storytelling that resonates across Africa and beyond. It’s also a dream destination for aspiring actors eager to bring characters to life on screen.

The journey to Nollywood stardom may seem glamorous, but behind the bright lights and applause lies a path marked by dedication, strategy, and resilience. Today’s Nollywood is more dynamic than ever, with opportunities spanning traditional filmmaking, TV series, streaming platforms, and even social media skits.

So, whether you’re starting with a background in theatre or have no acting experience at all, Nollywood offers pathways to success for those willing to work for it. We’ll explore actionable steps to help you navigate this exciting industry, from honing your craft and building connections to leveraging digital platforms and auditioning for roles. For anyone ready to take on the challenge, here’s your guide to becoming a Nollywood actor today.

Develop Your Acting Skills

While talent is crucial, skill refinement sets great actors apart. You can’t go wrong with developing yourself as a budding actor whether that’s going to a film school or taking acting masterclasses online. Watching films critically and studying performances by seasoned actors can also provide inspiration and techniques to emulate. Monologues! Monologues! Monologues! Practise using monologues. Create an Instagram page, pick up a good script and show working. Flood your timeline with diverse performances that show your range as an actor. Be relentless.

Invest in personal branding

Nollywood has evolved, you too should do the same. Yeah, you’re probably the new Denzel Washington or Tom Cruise but you’ve gotta invest in the way you look. Look like you are successful and have it figured out even though you might not, YET. Drop the “what is for me will come to me.” No love, you’ll have to go out there and get what you deserve. It won’t just fall on your lap. So, next time you go out for a gathering where you’ll potentially meet a producer you might want to work with, iron your pants, clean up your sneakers, or put some cologne on; please don’t hurt the ozone layer any further.

Create a Showreel

Creating a showreel or an acting reel is synonymous with having a CV. If you can’t get a job without one, how do you intend to break into the movie industry? A showreel is a short video compilation of your best performances that can give you an edge when auditioning. These days, producers often look for showreels because frankly speaking, it’s so much easier than having open auditions. Get to work, man!

Attend Auditions and Casting Calls BUT be careful

In recent times, producers cast based on recommendations using closed auditions but trust me, open auditions and casting calls are still your gateway to Nollywood. Stay updated on casting calls through platforms like Instagram, Facebook, or websites that specialise in Nigerian entertainment news. Many production companies and casting agencies announce their auditions online. Be prepared to start with supporting roles, which can lead to bigger opportunities as you gain experience and build connections. However, be wary of auditions where you’ll be required to pay a “registration fee.”

Network with Industry Professionals

If you are an introvert and “love your space” then maybe you are not ready for this journey, love. You’ll probably need to create an alter ego to do all the smiling and talking because you’ll need a lot of it. Never get tired of introducing yourself and pitching yourself to producers. Most importantly, don’t be thirsty but hungry. This is what I mean: don’t form strictly strategic relationships because people will be turned off and they’ll most likely not “get back to you” as they promised. But, if you “get to know” them, and show genuine interest in what they do, you’re more likely to be memorable.