Before you shoot your next movie, get a film editor 

If you're a filmmaker, don’t compromise on editing; hire a good editor for your project.

Think about the last great movie you watched. Maybe it was an intense thriller where every scene kept you on edge or a romantic comedy that made you laugh and cry at just the right moments.

While you were glued to the screen, someone was behind the scenes quietly piecing it together, deciding when you’d laugh, gasp, or sit at the edge of your seat. That person? The film editor.

Film editors are the silent architects of storytelling. They take hours (and sometimes days) of raw footage; filled with awkward pauses, retakes, and bloopers, and turn it into the masterpiece you can’t stop talking about.

Now, here’s why a film editor is not just important but essential to every movie.

1. They shape the story

Directors might call the shots on set, but editors decide how the story unfolds. A film editor decides what stays and what goes, ensuring every scene adds to the narrative.

For instance, imagine your favourite Nollywood drama. Without an editor’s keen eye, you’d be stuck watching unnecessary scenes of characters walking into rooms or eating silently for minutes. Editors trim the fat, leaving only the juicy bits that keep you hooked.

2. Timing is everything

Ever laughed at a perfectly delivered punchline? Thank the editor. Ever jumped during a well-timed scare in a horror movie? Yep, that’s the editor again.

Timing can make or break a scene, and editors have the magical ability to make every moment land just right.

Take Nollywood comedies, for example. A joke is only as funny as its timing. Editors know when to cut to the reaction shot or pause for comedic effect, ensuring that every laugh feels earned.

3. They create the vibe

The mood of a movie relies heavily on editing. From quick cuts in an action sequence to slow, lingering shots in an emotional scene, editors control how you feel as you watch.

An editor decides how long to linger on a character’s face or when to cut to a flashback, drawing you deeper into the story.

4. They fix on-set mistakes

No film set is perfect. Actors forget lines, lighting isn’t always ideal, and some scenes don’t work as planned. Enter the editor, who works their magic to smooth out these hiccups.

An editor can rearrange scenes, tweak audio, or even use visual effects to cover mistakes. They’re like the friend who helps you photoshop your ex out of your favourite photo; only on a much larger scale.

5. Editors are collaborators

Film editing isn’t just about technical skills; it’s about working closely with directors, cinematographers, and sound designers to bring a vision to life. Editors are the bridge between what’s shot on set and what ends up on screen.

In Nollywood, where budgets and schedules can be tight, editors often go above and beyond to ensure the final product shines. They’re the ones who take a director’s dream and make it a reality.

For young filmmakers

If you’re an aspiring filmmaker, don’t underestimate the importance of a great editor. You might have the best script, the most talented actors, and stunning visuals, but without a skilled editor, your movie could fall flat.

Editing is where the magic happens. It’s where raw footage becomes art, where scenes transform into stories, and where viewers are drawn into your world.