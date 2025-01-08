Wife seeks divorce as husband starves her of sex for 7 years, man blames health issue

Mrs Mariam AbdulLateef, a housewife, on Wednesday, prayed to an Ilorin Area Court to dissolve her marriage to her husband, AbdulLateef Tahjudeen, alleging lack of sex.

Mariam, who resides at number 144, Cemetery Road, Irewolede Area, Ilorin, told the court that she got married to her husband in 2016 in accordance with Islamic law and that the marriage is blessed with a seven-year-old child.

She, however, lamented that Tahjudeen stopped performing his responsibility about seven years ago, and abandoned their matrimonial bed after she gave birth to their daughter.

“He does not even sleep in the same room nor touch me, and any time I ask for his attention, he tells me to leave his house whenever I am tired of the marriage,” she said.

Mariam pleaded with the court to dissolve the marriage, to enable her to remarry.

“My husband has been tormenting me with accusations of having extramarital affairs and yet did not touch me, which is affecting my state of mind,” she pleaded.

The husband, however, told the court that he had health challenges and had been trying hard to cure the illness that caused his inability to satisfy his wife.

He told the court that he was not willing to divorce his wife, saying he still loved her dearly and appreciated all her patience and perseverance.

The Presiding Judge, Hammad Ajumonbi, said that sex was important in marriage and any case of starvation of any party should not be taken with levity.

Ajumonbi, however, advised the wife to exercise more patience and encouraged the husband to try and settle the issue between them amicably.