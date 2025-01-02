Voya launches App: A mobility solution designed for the global tourist market

Positioned as a “Mobility Solution for the Global Tourist Market,” Voya integrates technology, safety, and local expertise to provide bespoke travel experiences for international visitors, business travelers, and residents.

Offering services such as daily car hire with private drivers, airport escorts, and visa-on-arrival assistance, Voya’s tech-enabled platform redefines convenience and care

Designed to stand apart from conventional ride-hailing and logistics providers, Voya delivers a level of service that ensures travelers experience more than just a ride—they experience ease and trust.

“Travel should be seamless, safe, and stress-free,” said Anita Söne Itaman, Founder and CEO of Voya.



“At Voya, we’ve reimagined mobility for travelers who seek more than transportation—they seek connection and confidence. Launching in Lagos, a vibrant hub for tourism and commerce, positions us to elevate how people move and interact in Africa.”

Addressing Key Mobility Challenges in Africa

The African mobility sector is rapidly growing, with the ride-hailing industry projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.02% between 2024 and 2029, reaching a market volume of $3.39 billion, according to BusinessDay NG.

Despite this growth, many travelers to Africa face challenges such as inconsistent service quality, safety concerns, and limited local integration.

Tourism in Africa continues to rise, with over 70 million international visitors annually. As Nigeria’s bustling commercial hub, Lagos receives a significant share of this influx but often lacks the integrated mobility services tourists require.

Voya is uniquely poised to address these gaps with localized solutions tailored to Lagos, including airport transfers, full-day chauffeur services, and concierge visa assistance.

Voya’s platform offers an intuitive interface with features such as vetted drivers, transparent pricing, and premium vehicle options.

By integrating these services, Voya emerges not just as a mobility platform, but as a trusted partner for discovery and connection.

Visionary Leadership

Founded by Anita Söne Itaman, an accomplished 3x Ivy League entrepreneur currently at the Wharton School of Business and Harvard University, Voya is a product of innovation and vision.

With extensive experience in tourism, logistics, and management consulting, Anita has leveraged her academic and professional expertise to craft a platform that not only meets the needs of global travelers but also addresses the unique mobility challenges of Lagos and other emerging markets.

“Lagos is only the beginning,” Anita added. “Our mission is to make mobility a gateway to opportunity for travelers and locals alike, driven by a commitment to excellence at every turn.”

Comprehensive Service Offerings

Voya’s key offerings include: • Daily Car Hire: Reliable drivers for secure, comfortable daily travel. • Airport Escorts: Hassle-free guidance from the plane door to your car door. • Visa on Arrival: Fully virtual, 24-hour visa documentation assistance. • Security Personnel: Trained professionals to ensure safety throughout your journey.

Unlike other platforms, Voya integrates end-to-end travel solutions, delivering a comprehensive, trusted experience for every stage of the journey.

Availability and Contact

The Voya app is now available for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store. To learn more, visit www.voyaapp.co and follow Voya on Instagram and LinkedIn for the latest updates.

About Voya

Voya is a premium mobility and concierge platform offering tailored services for global tourists, business travelers, and residents in Lagos, Nigeria.

With a focus on convenience, safety, and local expertise, Voya aims to redefine mobility by providing seamless travel experiences that integrate transportation, concierge services, and travel assistance.

Founded by Anita Söne Itaman, Voya seeks to become the trusted partner for travelers in Africa and beyond, offering a personalized, stress-free journey from start to finish.

Media Contact