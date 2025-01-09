Man dragged to court for requesting sexual intercourse from neighbour’s wife

The police on Thursday arraigned a 42-year-old man, Ogundare Anuoluwapo in Ado-Ekiti for sexually harassing his neighbour’s wife.

Anuoluwapo, whose address was not provided, was charged with sexual harassment before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the change.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Alice Ojo told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 8, 2024, at 5.00p.m in Ado-Ekiti.

Ojo said that the defendant sexually harassed his neighbour’s wife, Mrs Esther Sikiru, by constantly requesting sexual intercourse from her.

She said that the defendant also threatened the complainant during the sexual overtures.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 270(1)&(2) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

She urged the court to adjourn the case to enable her to study the file and assemble witnesses.

The defence counsel, Mrs Adunni Olanipekun, urged the court to grant her client bail, promising that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abayomi Adeosun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.