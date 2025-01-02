LASEMA saves nearby structures as fire destroys one-storey building in Lekki

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) says fire gutted a one-storey building in the Lekki area of the state.

The Permanent Secretary of the agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the agency received a distress call at No. 2A, Abike Sulaiman Str., Lekki Phase 1, at about 12.57hrs.

“Following distress calls received on the 767 and 112 emergency toll-free lines, LASEMA activated its response team from Lekki Base.

“Upon arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that a one-storey building was engulfed by fire.

“No casualties or injuries were recorded at the incident scene,” he said.

He added that the prompt intervention of LASEMA and other responders present at the incident scene successfully curtailed the inferno.