Catholic priest arrested after 'shooting boy' dead for throwing knockouts into Imo church

The Amaimo community in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State has been engulfed in chaos after a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Joseph Enyinnaya, allegedly shot dead a teenage boy.

The tragic event reportedly occurred during the New Year Mass, which was held at the St Columbus Church on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

The victim, whose name is yet to be known, was shot after he was reported to have thrown knockouts into the church premises.

According to eyewitness accounts, the irate Catholic priest picked up a firearm and shot the young boy, sending the community into turmoil and shock as many residents went up in arms over the cleric's action.

The people also called for proper investigation and arrest of the suspect.

Meanwhile, the latest reports from the South-East state have it that the priest has been arrested by the authorities.

This comes a few hours after the Imo State Police Command confirmed the incident on Thursday.

Commenting on the tragic event, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, said a detailed investigation had been initiated to ascertain the remote facts surrounding the incident.