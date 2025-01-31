Your inciteful comments will have consequences - Defence minister warns Amaechi

Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence, has sent a stern warning to the former Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, over what he described as reckless and inciting utterances about President Bola Tinubu's leadership.

Amaechi, a former Rivers State Governor, stirred the hornet's net while speaking at a week-long national conference organised by the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development in Abuja.

He was quoted to have declared that Nigerian politicians resort to extreme measures, including "stealing, maiming, and killing," to remain in power.

He also urged the younger generation to be ready to fight for power because Tinubu and other members of the political class would not willingly give it to them.

At the same time, Amaechi urged Nigerians to always safeguard their votes if they intend to achieve a semblance of credible leadership.

Matawalle cautions Amaechi

Reacting, Matawalee said the remarks attribution to Amaechi not only insult Nigerians' intelligence but dangerously seek to radicalise the youth and destabilise the nation's peace and security.

In a statement released by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Defence, Henshaw Ogubike, the Defence minister said: “It is both reckless and dangerous for a former public office holder to make such inflammatory remarks. At a time when the government is working tirelessly to consolidate national unity and security, no responsible leader should be fanning the flames of violence and political unrest.”

Matawalle, a former Zamfara State Governor, reminded the former Transport minister that power is earned through democracy, not through resorting to intimidation, violence, or lawlessness.

“Let me make it clear: the security agencies are on high alert. Any individual or group found inciting violence or attempting to destabilise this nation will face the full force of the law. We will not tolerate any form of subversive rhetoric that seeks to undermine national unity or incite lawlessness,” Matawalle warned.

The Defence minister reaffirmed President Tinubu's administration's commitment to upholding peace, democratic values, and the security of all Nigerians.

“His commitment to the unity and progress of our great nation is unwavering. Having experienced both military rule and democratic governance, he would never undermine the very democracy he has fought to uphold,” he stated.