Suspected 'Yahoo Boys' kill EFCC operative, injure another during midnight raid in Anambra

Tragedy struck in Anambra State as suspected internet fraudsters, commonly referred to as “Yahoo boys,” reportedly ambushed and killed an operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Another officer was left critically injured in the attack, which took place during an anti-graft operation on the night of Friday, January 18, 2025.

The EFCC team, dispatched from the agency’s zonal headquarters in Enugu, had travelled to Anambra on a special mission to apprehend a suspected ring of cybercriminals.

However, the officers encountered unexpected resistance when the suspects opened fire, leading to the fatal shooting of one operative and the severe injury of another.

According to sources, the attack occurred as the operatives were closing in on their target. An EFCC official confirmed that one suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the incident.

The official, who spoke under anonymity, further disclosed that investigations are ongoing to track down other members of the gang responsible for the ambush.

Internet fraudsters pose a danger to EFCC

The incident highlights the increasing risks faced by anti-graft operatives in Nigeria as they combat cybercrime, which has grown significantly in recent years. However, EFCC up until now has been met with zero resistance from suspected cyber criminals as they’re known to be usually unarmed.

The EFCC expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased officer and vowed to ensure that justice is served.

There are murmurs from some quarters suggesting that the deceased officer, whose name has been withheld to respect the privacy of his family, may have died in vain, as reports allege that the agency lacks valid insurance coverage for its operatives.

“We no longer have life insurance,” an officer revealed anonymously while discussing internal administrative policies. “The last time the family of an officer who died in the line of duty was compensated was during the tenure of Farida Waziri.”

“So the families of the officer who died today won’t be getting anything,” the officer stated. “Can we then say he died for nothing?”