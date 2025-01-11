Report to our office on Monday - EFCC invites Okoya's sons over naira abuse in viral video

Subomi and Wahab, two sons of famous billionaire industrialist, Razaq Okoya, have been invited for interrogation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged abuse of the naira.

The invite, signed by Michael Wetkas, acting director of the Lagos directorate of the EFCC, instructed the Okoya brothers to report to the head of the special operations team at the commission's office on 15A Awolowo Road by 10 am on Monday, January 13, 2025.

Subomi and Wahab have been the talk of the town since a promotional video for a new song, in which they were seen mishandling wads of naira notes hit social media.

The viral video featured a police officer holding wads of N1,000 notes as the boys encircled to a tune.

The act, widely regarded as an abuse of naira, elicited outrage on social media .

The Spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, announced that the officer in the video had been arrested and detained for alleged complicit.

He described the officer's actions as unethical, adding that he would face disciplinary action.

“The policeman captured in the recent viral video shared by the sons of the Lagos businessman, Chief Okoya, where they were abusing the naira, has been identified and detained for disciplinary action,” Adejobi wrote on X on Thursday.

“The involvement of the policeman has been condemned, as it’s unethical. We will always strive hard to uphold the sanctity, credibility, and core values of the police.”

EFCC cracks down on naira abuse

The anti-graft body intensified the clamp down on naira abuse by celebrities and influential Nigerians in 2024, citing Section 21 of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act.

Last April, the commission arrested and prosecuted socialite transgender , Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, for defacing the naira.

The crossdresser was sentenced to six months in prison after pleading guilty to a six-count charge by the EFCC.

Also in April 2023, the EFCC detained and filed a three-count charge against socialite and social media influencer, Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chief Priest, for allegedly abusing the naira.