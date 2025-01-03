Peter Obi visits Farotimi, says activist dedicated to a better Nigeria

Peter Obi, a former Labour Party presidential candidate, paid a courtesy visit to lawyer and human rights activist Dele Farotimi following the latter's release from prison.

Obi announced the visit in a series of posts on his X account on Friday, December 3, 2024, describing Farotimi as a man dedicated to a better Nigeria.

The former Anambra State Governor expressed delight at meeting the embattled lawyer, whom he said he found in good spirits despite his recent ordeal.

ALSO READ: Activist Dele Farotimi named 2024 Titan of the Year

The politician said he was deeply encouraged by Farotimi's unwavering doggedness in the face of adversity as he consistently takes bold steps for good governance in Nigeria.

“Since his return from the correctional centre in Ekiti, I have not had the opportunity to meet with him. I was pleased to find him in good spirits and deeply encouraged by his unwavering dedication to the struggle for a better Nigeria.

“Dele Farotimi exemplifies courage in the face of adversity, consistently taking bold stands for good governance in our nation.

“I wish him a fruitful and productive year as we continue to work together toward the development of our country,” Obi wrote.

Farotimi's trouble with the law

Recall that lawyer is embroiled in a slew of lawsuits from the law firm of renowned legal juggernaut, Aare Afe Babalola, following claims in his 2024 book, 'Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System.'

In the book, Farotimi suggested, among others, that the veteran lawyer compromised the Supreme Court to obtain favourable judgments for his clients.

Subsequently, he was arrested at his Lagos office on December 3 and driven to Ekiti State where a defamatory petition had been filed against him.