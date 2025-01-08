Kano Governor's aide dies 24 hours after swearing-in

Ahmad Bunkure, the newly appointed Special Adviser on works to Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State, has died in Egypt.

Bunkure's death was confirmed in a statement by the Governor's spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, on Wednesday, December 8, 2024.

Yusuf described his death as a tragic and irreplaceable loss to the state, his family, and the wider political community.

Bunkure died in Egypt on Wednesday, roughly 24 hours after he was sworn in as the governor's special adviser.

He took oath of office, alongside 13 Special Advisers, seven Commissioners and six Permanent Secretaries sworn in on Monday, December 6, 2024.

The heartbroken Governor lauded the deceased's talent and professionalism, noting that his expertise was vital to his administration's vision of transforming the state's infrastructure.

“This is a heartbreaking moment for us as a government.

“Engr. Bunkure was a man of immense talent and professionalism. His expertise was vital to our vision for transforming Kano State’s infrastructure. His loss is an irreplaceable tragedy, not only to his family but also to the entire Kano political and professional community,” Yusuf said.

ALSO READ: Gov Yusuf addresses rumours of dispute with Kwankwaso in Kano

The Governor also prayed for Allah's mercy on the deceased. He extended his heartfelt condolences to his family, urging them to find solace in their son's legacy of dedication and integrity.

“He will be remembered as a man of principle and an exemplary public servant,” he added.