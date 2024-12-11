He doesn't know how to steal - APC chair reacts to Okpebholo's budget presentation gaffe

The Edo State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to Governor Monday Okpebholo's verbal gaffes during his 2025 budget presentation at the state House of Assembly.

The Governor went viral on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, after a video showing the moment he struggled to read the figures of the appropriation bill before a packed assembly hit the internet.

In the clip, he said the N605 billion budget proposal represents a 25% increase from the 2024 budget.

“The Edo state Appropriation Bill of six billion… 605 billion… 76 million…” Okpebholo began, his hands unsteady and voice quivering in the rarefied assembly.

“Let me take it again. 506 billion… 605 billion… sorry… 776 billion… sorry, it’s confusing me,” he stuttered repeatedly.

Meanwhile, Okpebholo’s admission triggered laughter and murmurs in equal doses from lawmakers with the Speaker calling for order in the house.

Since the video emerged, the Governor has been a target of mocking remarks , especially on social media as Nigerians continued to react to the development.

APC Chairman defends Okpebholo

However, Jarrett Tenebe, Edo APC Chairman has defended the Governor, claiming that his gaffes proved that he doesn't know how to steal public funds like his predecessors .

In a video, Tenebe stressed that it's normal for people to make mistakes, arguing that not everyone is vast with figures.

“The social media has been agog with the governor’s budget presentation about a mistake on N605 billion and the rest of it all,” the APC chairman said.

“It’s a normal thing. People make such mistakes. I don’t know figures… and that’s how to know original and innocent people.

“Monday Okpebholo is not a thief and he is not familiar with figures. Anybody who wants to talk and continue to talk is nonsense.