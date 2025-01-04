Adeboye reacts to AI-generated picture of him dressed like alhaji in Mecca

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has reacted to the AI-generated picture circulating on social media, depicting him as an alhaji in the Holy Land of Mecca.

The revered cleric spoke during the first Holy Ghost Night of the new year, held in the early hours of Saturday, January 4, 2025, Church Times Nigeria reported.

Recall that viral images, depicting Adeboye as a Muslim clothed in garments mostly associated with Arab Muslims and standing against the image of the Kaaba in Mecca in the background recently went viral online.

An Alhaji is a male figure who completes Hajj rituals on a holy pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia while the female counterpart is called an Alhaja.

Meanwhile, the Kaaba is a stone building at the centre of Islam's most important mosque and holiest site, the Masjid al-Haram in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Adeboye replies mockers

Speaking on Saturday, Adeboye also addressed the growing presence of mockers, predicting that many would not survive the year.

He, however, pointed out that God doesn't desire the death of sinners but rather that they should return from their evil ways and live.

With a wry smile, the cleric acknowledged the AI-generated image of him as an alhaji, remarking, “I’m sure many of you saw that picture showing me as an alhaji.”

Turning his focus to international concerns, Adeboye called for prayers for peace, especially with the ongoing global conflicts, to prevent another war.