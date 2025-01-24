Paris Fashion Week, the pinnacle of haute couture, is renowned for setting the trends that define the fashion world each year.

Paris Fashion Week 2025 witnessed an exciting influx of Nigerian celebrities who not only attended but made their mark with their unique sense of style.

These stars showcased the growing prominence of Nigeria on the international fashion scene, as they added their flair and personality to the global event. A few Nigerian celebrities were undeniably a highlight at the fashion extravaganza.

Some of the artistes who have been billed to perform at the grand event include Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, Stanley Omah Didia, aka Omah Lay, and Charles Enebeli, aka D'Prince.

Omah Lay has been a trending topic since the start of Paris Fashion Week 2025, and here's why:

Omah Lay stole the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week 2025 with his striking chequered two-piece and bold blowout hairstyle! Known for his unique blend of Afrobeats and R&B, Omah Lay made a bold fashion statement that had everyone talking.

Temi Otedola, the billionaire heiress, turned heads at Paris Fashion Week, stunning in a $30k Louis Vuitton jacket. She was also sighted with her husband, Mr Eazi known for his unique "Banku music" style, blending Afrobeat, highlife, and reggae with smooth, catchy rhythms.

Grammy nominee David Adeleke, aka Davido got his fans talking after he cat-walked with his outfit in a showroom.

Other celebrities that showed up include:

Rema - Nigerian music prodigy, blending Afrobeat, trap, and pop to create infectious hits that have taken the world by storm.

CKay - Nigerian singer-songwriter known for his unique blend of Afrobeat and R&B, with his hit song "Love Nwantiti" becoming a global sensation.

Joeboy - is a Nigerian singer-songwriter known for his catchy Afrobeat and pop hits.

Shallipopi- a Nigerian Afrobeat sensation known for his unique sound and viral hits, including "Ex Convict."

Arya Starr - Made a bold entrance at Balmain, the singer wore a blue mini dress from the spring 2025 collection, intricately designed to resemble the human body structure.

As the influence of Nigerian fashion and entertainment continues to grow globally, these celebrities are playing a vital role in changing how the world perceives African culture, showcasing that Nigerian talent is not just about entertainment but also about style, sophistication, and cultural exchange.