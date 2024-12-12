Rediscover Your Inner Balance: A Special Retreat for Moms

As the year winds down, many of us feel the weight of endless to-do lists, holiday preparations, and the anticipation of children being home for the break. Amidst giving so much to others, have you paused to give to yourself?

The Gift of Retreating

In the midst of life's whirlwind, retreating isn't an escape—it's a journey back to yourself. It's a moment to breathe, reflect, and nurture your own wellbeing. By taking this time, you not only replenish your energy but also enhance your ability to be present for those you love.

Why Now?

• End-of-Year Reflection: This is the perfect time to look inward, acknowledge your journey, and set intentions for the year ahead.



• Recenter Amidst Chaos: Before the holidays fully take over, grounding yourself can bring clarity and calm to the season.



•,Model Self-Care: Show your children the importance of taking care of one's mental and emotional health.

Introducing the Mommy and Me Retreat

Vision Uplyft warmly invites you to a day designed for rejuvenation and meaningful connection—a space where you can slow down and embrace the moment.

What to Expect:



• Mindful Activities for Moms: Engage in reflective sessions, gentle wellness practices, and discussions centered on self-care and resilience.



• Enriching Experiences for Children: While you refocus, your little ones (ages 2-10) will enjoy creative and engaging activities in a supervised environment.



• Quality Time Together: Share special moments with your child through joint activities that foster deeper bonds.



• Community Connection: Meet other mothers on a similar path, sharing insights and support in a nurturing setting.

Limited Spaces for a Personalized Experience

To ensure a serene and intimate atmosphere, spaces are limited:



• Only 17 spots left for moms



• 8 spots remaining for kids

Investment in Yourself and Your Child:

• Adult Only: ₦65,000



• Adult + 1 Child: ₦100,000



• Each Additional Child: ₦30,000

Reserve Your Place on This Journey

Embrace this opportunity to step away from the noise and reconnect with what truly matters.



• Register Here: https://forms.gle/e3VXGDVCCrqzG1mF6