Why this country doesn’t have a capital city – the truth behind it

Did you know there’s a country in the world that doesn’t have an official capital?

When we think of a country, we often assume it has a capital city—a central hub for government, culture, and economic activity. Nauru, a tiny island nation in the Pacific Ocean, is one of the only sovereign states without a designated capital city.

Where Is Nauru?

Nauru is a small island country located in the Central Pacific Ocean, northeast of Australia. It is the third smallest country in the world by land area, covering just 21 square kilometers (8.1 square miles)—smaller than many cities! With a population of around 12,000 people, Nauru is also one of the least populated countries globally.

Why Doesn’t Nauru Have a Capital City?

Size Constraints Nauru is so small that it doesn’t need a separate capital city. The entire island functions as one unit, and the government buildings are spread across different districts.

Decentralized Government Instead of a capital city, the government of Nauru operates mainly from Yaren, a district on the island’s southern coast. Yaren is home to the Parliament House, government offices, and the president’s residence, making it the de facto capital. However, it is not officially recognized as such.

Historical and Practical Reasons Nauru was under colonial rule for many years, first controlled by Germany, then Australia, Britain, and New Zealand before gaining independence in 1968. Unlike other nations, it never formally designated a capital city, and its small size made it unnecessary.

Even without an official capital, Nauru functions like any other nation. Government offices, banks, schools, and businesses operate smoothly across the island. Yaren serves as the main administrative area, but other districts contribute to the country’s daily life.

Some argue that this decentralized approach promotes balanced development across the country. Regardless, Nauru proves that a nation can function efficiently—even without an official capital city.