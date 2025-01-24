This is the friendliest city to live in Africa

South Africa ranked as the friendliest country globally in a survey conducted by Remitly and Johannesburg, a city in South Africa reflects this friendliness in abundance.

Johannesburg, South Africa, stands tall among the rest because it offers more than just economic opportunities and vibrant culture—it’s a hub of warmth, openness, and genuine hospitality.

Why Johannesburg Tops the List?

From the moment you step into the city, you’re greeted with smiles, openness, and a sense of belonging. You’re less likely to encounter cliques here, making it easy for newcomers to integrate and build meaningful relationships.

What About The Locals?

Johannesburg radiates a welcoming vibe. From helpful drivers who make room for you in traffic to friendly conversations with strangers in supermarket queues, the locals are often eager to help and share laughs, even with complete strangers.

Is Johannesburg Safe?

Now that's the downside. Johannesburg is generally considered dangerous by South African standards, but there are parts that you definitely can visit. If you do go, stick to the upmarket areas and don't drive around at night. The crime rate in Johannesburg has been compared to the United States and sources claim it is more frequent and violent than the US.

Why is Johannesburg Riddled With Crime In The First Place?

South Africa has a long history of inequality and oppression. The apartheid regime marginalised many South Africans and created a looming wealth distribution gap, which is becoming increasingly difficult to close so crime is often a way of survival and is inevitable in places where the rich and poor are sharing a space.

Friendly & Unsafe - A Paradox Of Some Sorts

Johannesburg often finds itself at the center of an intriguing paradox: a city brimming with warmth, kindness, and openness, yet shadowed by concerns about safety. This duality makes it one of the most fascinating urban centers in Africa—a place where friendliness and potential risks coexist.

Despite its challenges, Johannesburg remains a city where people thrive. Locals have adapted by finding balance—staying vigilant while embracing the city’s warmth. Johannesburg’s paradoxical nature is a testament to the complexities of urban life. It’s a city that teaches resilience, where the kindness of its people shines through even in the face of challenges.

For those willing to navigate this paradox, Johannesburg offers not just a place to live but a city to love. As the saying goes, "In Jo’burg, the people will steal your heart before anything else."