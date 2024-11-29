Why clothes you buy don’t look good on you as they do on others

Some clothes may look stylish, but they might not suit everyone. This is because of a combination of factors that we will explore in this article.
Why clothes look good on others but not you
1. Skin tone and colour undertones
Wear pastel or neutral tones if you have dark skin and bright colours if you have a fair complexion.
The wrong colours can make you look drained or clash with your skin; the right colours can brighten your complexion, enhance your inherent attractiveness, and improve your overall appearance.
2. Height and silhouette
The length and cut of clothes can significantly impact how they fit your frame. Taller people can wear long, flowing outfits, while shorter people look like they are drowning in it.
Short people should wear more short dresses, trousers, and shorts.
Maxi and midi dresses and skirts and dresses with slits look great on tall women, but skinny jeans do not, especially if they have thin legs.
3. Body shape and proportions
Different clothes are designed for specific body shapes. Women's bodies are broadly categorised into five.
Hourglass Shape: Thin waist, balanced upper and lower body
The best styles
Fitted dresses like bodycon
Skirt or trousers with high waists
Tops that are waist-cinching, like crop tops
Pencil skirts
Worst styles
Baggy clothing that hides your shape
Pear shape: wide hips, small bust
Best Styles
A-line, flared skirts, and dresses.
Flared, wide, or bootleg trousers
Off-the-shoulder, fitted, and boatneck tops
Puff sleeves and shoulder pads
Worst styles
Clingy fabrics on the hips
Low-waisted pants
Apple shape - Large bust, big tummy, narrow hips
Best Styles
Dressed and tops with an empire waist (waistline that begins just below the bust)
Low and wide neck tops like v-necks
Flared trousers, cargo pants, and wide pants that start at the waist
Worst styles
Avoid tight clothing like tight tops and jeans.
Avoid high-waisted skirts and trousers.
Rectangle Shape - Lacks curves
Best Styles
Wear off-shoulder, round neck, v-neck, sweetheart necklines, or any that will make you appear longer.
Wear layered or ruffled tops to add volume.
Flared skirts with bands
Cargo pants and boyfriend jeans
Oversized shirts and jackets
Belted outfits and wrap dresses.
Worst styles
Straight dresses, tops, trousers, and shapeless clothing.
Do not wear clothes that highlight your waistline and are rigid and shapeless.
Inverted Triangle Shape: broad shoulders, big bust, thin waist, lack of hips
Best Styles
Flared skirts and dresses.
Tops with minimal detailing around the shoulders.
V-necks and scoop necklines.
For short sleeves, wear shirts with fitted sleeves.
For long sleeves, wear loose and wide sleeves.
Wear baggy trousers, turn-ups, combat, flare trousers, and palazzo.
Worst styles
Avoid skinny jeans.
Avoid pencil skirts
Avoid shoulder pads or tops with exaggerated puff sleeves.
4. Fit and tailoring
Sometimes you can’t just wear an outfit you bought online or in a store; you have to tailor it to fit your body, especially if it’s too big or long.
5. Personal style and confidence
Confidence plays a big role—when you feel good in what you wear, it shows in how you carry yourself and makes the outfit fit you better.
Having personal style is all about knowing what works for you and not following the bandwagon.