Why clothes you buy don’t look good on you as they do on others

Some clothes may look stylish, but they might not suit everyone. This is because of a combination of factors that we will explore in this article.

Why clothes look good on others but not you

1. Skin tone and colour undertones

Wear pastel or neutral tones if you have dark skin and bright colours if you have a fair complexion.

The wrong colours can make you look drained or clash with your skin; the right colours can brighten your complexion, enhance your inherent attractiveness, and improve your overall appearance.

2. Height and silhouette

The length and cut of clothes can significantly impact how they fit your frame. Taller people can wear long, flowing outfits, while shorter people look like they are drowning in it.

Short people should wear more short dresses, trousers, and shorts.

Maxi and midi dresses and skirts and dresses with slits look great on tall women, but skinny jeans do not, especially if they have thin legs.

3. Body shape and proportions

Different clothes are designed for specific body shapes. Women's bodies are broadly categorised into five.

Hourglass Shape: Thin waist, balanced upper and lower body

The best styles

Fitted dresses like bodycon

Skirt or trousers with high waists

Tops that are waist-cinching, like crop tops

Pencil skirts

Worst styles

Baggy clothing that hides your shape

Pear shape: wide hips, small bust

Best Styles

A-line, flared skirts, and dresses.

Flared, wide, or bootleg trousers

Off-the-shoulder, fitted, and boatneck tops

Puff sleeves and shoulder pads

Worst styles

Clingy fabrics on the hips

Low-waisted pants

Apple shape - Large bust, big tummy, narrow hips

Best Styles

Dressed and tops with an empire waist (waistline that begins just below the bust)

Low and wide neck tops like v-necks

Flared trousers, cargo pants, and wide pants that start at the waist

Worst styles

Avoid tight clothing like tight tops and jeans.

Avoid high-waisted skirts and trousers.

Rectangle Shape - Lacks curves

Best Styles

Wear off-shoulder, round neck, v-neck, sweetheart necklines, or any that will make you appear longer.

Wear layered or ruffled tops to add volume.

Flared skirts with bands

Cargo pants and boyfriend jeans

Oversized shirts and jackets

Belted outfits and wrap dresses.

Worst styles

Straight dresses, tops, trousers, and shapeless clothing.

Do not wear clothes that highlight your waistline and are rigid and shapeless.

Inverted Triangle Shape: broad shoulders, big bust, thin waist, lack of hips

Best Styles

Flared skirts and dresses.

Tops with minimal detailing around the shoulders.

V-necks and scoop necklines.

For short sleeves, wear shirts with fitted sleeves.

For long sleeves, wear loose and wide sleeves.

Wear baggy trousers, turn-ups, combat, flare trousers, and palazzo.

Worst styles

Avoid skinny jeans.

Avoid pencil skirts

Avoid shoulder pads or tops with exaggerated puff sleeves.

4. Fit and tailoring

Sometimes you can’t just wear an outfit you bought online or in a store; you have to tailor it to fit your body, especially if it’s too big or long.

5. Personal style and confidence

Confidence plays a big role—when you feel good in what you wear, it shows in how you carry yourself and makes the outfit fit you better.