The new year is here, and it’s the perfect time to dream big, set goals, and explore new places.

Travelling doesn’t always mean heading to faraway lands; sometimes, the best adventures are right in your backyard.

Nigeria is a land of breathtaking views, and unforgettable experiences waiting to be discovered. From the northern plains to the coastal wonders, each destination offers something special.

So, why not make travel a part of your resolutions this year? Pack your bags, gather your loved ones, and get ready to make memories that will last a lifetime.

Here are seven must-visit destinations within Nigeria that deserve a spot on your New Year’s bucket list:

1. Obudu Mountain Resort in Cross River State

Obudu Mountain Resort is a paradise for nature lovers in the highlands of Cross River. The cool weather, rolling hills, and stunning views make it a perfect getaway. Take a ride on the cable car, enjoy the lush greenery, or simply relax by the pool. It’s an ideal spot to recharge your energy for the year ahead.

2. Yankari National Park in Bauchi State

If you’re a wildlife enthusiast, Yankari National Park is a must-visit. Known for its elephants, baboons, and wide variety of birds, it’s a haven for animal lovers. Don’t miss the Wikki Warm Spring, a natural pool with crystal-clear water that stays warm all year round.

3. Idanre Hills in Ondo State

For adventure seekers, Idanre Hills offers an unforgettable experience. Climb the ancient steps to reach the top and take in the panoramic views of the surrounding area. Along the way, you’ll discover historic sites, including a colonial court and mysterious footprints.

4. Lekki Conservation Centre in Lagos State

Escape the hustle and bustle of Lagos by visiting the Lekki Conservation Centre. Walk on the famous canopy bridge, one of the longest in Africa, and immerse yourself in the beauty of nature. This spot is perfect for a peaceful day out with family or friends.

5. Kajuru Castle in Kaduna State

Feel like royalty at Kajuru Castle, a medieval-style castle tucked away in Kaduna. Whether you’re exploring its grand halls, enjoying a swim, or taking in the view, this destination is as magical as it is unique. It’s a great place for group trips or romantic getaways.

6. Erin Ijesha Waterfalls in Osun State

Known as Olumirin Waterfalls, this spot is a natural wonder that will leave you in awe. The cascading water flows through multiple levels, creating a serene and enchanting environment. It’s a perfect blend of adventure and relaxation.

7. Awhum Waterfall and Cave in Enugu State

This hidden gem in Enugu is both a spiritual and scenic destination. The waterfall flows down a massive rock, forming a pool below. Visitors often describe the site as peaceful and healing, making it a great spot to reflect and find inspiration for the new year.