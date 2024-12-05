These are the top 5 African countries leading in gender equality

The preconceived notion many people hold is that gender inequality is rife in African societies as a result of patriarchy.

While that can be considered true for some regions, significant improvement in gender parity has been recorded among certain notable countries in Africa.

These countries have advanced considerably, closing over 70% of their gender gap across areas like health, education, economics, and politics.

It, therefore, means that the representation of women in political offices and professional roles have noticeably increased in these African countries.

Here are the top five African countries competing strongly with their European counterparts as the most gender-equal societies.

1. Namibia

Ranking 8th on the 2024 Global Gender Gap Index by the World Economic Forum, Namibia has 88.9% of legal frameworks that promote, enforce and monitor gender equality under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) indicator, with a focus on violence against women, in place.

As of February 2024, 44.2% of seats in parliament were held by women. To boot, the country has gained its first female elected president in Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah who is the flagbearer of the ruling party, SWAPO and the Vice President-turned-President-elect.

2. South Africa

South Africa's position on the 2024 Global Gender Gap Index climbed up two spots, ranking 18 out of 146 countries globally compared to its 20th spot in 2023.

With around 46% of its parliamentary seats occupied by women, the country also scores high on gender representation in politics.

3. Mozambique

Mozambique comes in strongly at third place, making it to the top 30 (at position 27) on the 2024 Global Gender Gap Index. Although it dropped two spots, having previously occupied the 25th position, palpable progress in gender equality has been witnessed in the country.

Per data from The Women Count, 43.2% of seats in parliament were held by women as of February 2024.

4. Burundi

Burundi ranks high in terms of economic participation and opportunity for women, according to the 2024 Global Gender Gap report. It has also closed its health and survival gender gap by 97.9%, ranking above Bulgaria, South Africa, and Ghana in its sub-index.

5. Rwanda