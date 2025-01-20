If licking your lips is your go-to flirty move (btw that trend peaked in 2008), please stop it. Also, if your lips are always dry and chapped then licking them will not help you, it would only make it worse.

Saliva contains digestive enzymes like amylase and maltase that break down the skin on your lips, leaving them vulnerable to dry air and environmental elements.

Over time, this constant licking will cause your lips to become more prone to dryness, cracking, and even bleeding.

When you lick your lips, your saliva temporarily moistens them, but the moisture evaporates almost immediately. This leaves the lips even drier than before, triggering a cycle where you feel the need to lick them again.

Persistent lip licking can lead to chapped, peeling, and split lips.

While the occasional licking might not cause immediate harm, repeated licking can damage the thin skin of your lips and make them more susceptible to irritation.

To break the cycle, consider using a lip balm throughout the day. Keep a balm handy in your purse, car, or by your desk so it's always available when you need it. Hydrating with plenty of water is also key to keeping your lips and skin moisturized from the inside out.

For a longer-lasting solution, ensure you’re drinking enough water, reducing stress, and avoiding mouth-breathing, which can further dry out your lips.

For soft, healthy-looking lips, avoid licking them, exfoliate with a lip scrub three times a week, and protect them with sunscreen and nourishing lip balm or gloss when heading out.