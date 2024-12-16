Single women are happier than single men and married women - Study

According to a study conducted by a psychologist at the London School of Economics, some women may find marriage to be fulfilling, but not all of them.

According to the study, the happiest group of people were single, childless women.

Another study published in the Social Psychological and Personality Science this year with lead authors Elaine Hoan and Geoff MacDonald involving 5,941 participants (2,890 men, 2,831 women) also showed that single women are happier for the following reasons.

Single women are no longer accepting societal labels

In the past, one of the main reasons why single women were unhappy was the pressure from society to find a partner and have a family.

Now that society has relaxed its rules, unmarried women can be free and enjoy themselves, which is what they appear to be doing.

Single women are more satisfied with life

Compared to men, women who are single report much greater levels of life satisfaction.

According to the study, women are less likely to experience the negative effects of being single since they are more likely to build a community that is supported by several successful relationships.

Women tend to have more close-knit social groups and are less likely to rely only on a romantic partner to satisfy their social demands.

It is well known that social support and life happiness are related, and this is particularly important for single women who cite non-romantic social support like friends and family as a critical component of their well-being.

Single women are more satisfied sexually

Unexpectedly, and in contrast to earlier studies, single women report much higher levels of sexual satisfaction than single men.

Being single gives women the freedom to pursue experiences that fulfil their own needs without feeling obligated to put their partner's happiness first.

Because women are free to pursue experiences or relationships that suit their goals, this freedom probably leads to better levels of overall sexual satisfaction.

Single men, on the other hand, could find it more difficult to reach this degree of contentment since they lack the security and steady prioritisation of pleasure that comes with a devoted partner.

Women now assume the traditional male tasks of protection and provision. This lessens the importance of a man in a woman's life.

Marriage may be more beneficial to men, who get a woman to take care of them and their home but to women, marriage overburdens them with not only chores but childbearing.