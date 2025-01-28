4 quick and nutritious Nigerian dinner meals that is not Eba

Swallow is a beloved staple in Nigerian homes, especially for dinner, and is often seen as a special treat for fathers. After a long day at work, enjoying a swallow meal feels like a well-deserved reward, offering both comfort and nourishment.

While swallow is a satisfying and hearty meal, consuming it every night and heading to bed shortly after is not the healthiest choice. It can lead to digestive discomfort and potential weight gain, as the body has little time to burn off the calories before sleep.

Wives and singles alike are often on the lookout for quick and nutritious dinner ideas. Well, like a superhero ready to save the day, we've put together a list just for you!

1. Boiled Plantain and Egusi Soup

Instead of pairing your Egusi soup with Eba, try boiled plantain for a wholesome and balanced meal. Boiled plantains are a great source of complex carbohydrates, dietary fiber, providing sustained energy and being easy to digest. Egusi soup, on the other hand offers healthy fats, and protein.

2. Eko and Stew

Eko, a fermented corn pudding, is packed with carbohydrates, providing a great energy boost. It's also rich in dietary fiber, promoting healthy digestion. When paired with stew, it becomes a nutrient-dense, satisfying meal. You can easily buy Eko and combine it with the stew you have at home—simple and convenient!

3. Potato Porridge

The main ingredient, potatoes, is an excellent source of carbohydrates and the addition of vegetables such as spinach, onions, and pepper enhances the dish's nutritional profile. Simply boil the potatoes, add your preferred seasonings and vegetables, and let it simmer until everything is tender and flavorful.

4. Moimoi

You don’t have to make Moi Moi from scratch – it’s easily available for purchase. Moi Moi is a powerhouse of plant-based protein, which aids in muscle repair and overall growth. It's also packed with dietary fiber, iron, and essential vitamins like B vitamins, which boost energy levels and enhance brain function. This makes it not only convenient but also a highly nutritious choice to complement your meals.

Break free from the shackles of Eba and enjoy these delicious, nutrient-packed meals for better health.