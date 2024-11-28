Nigerians abroad share the first thing they’d do once they land in Nigeria again

It's not news that many Nigerians have left the country and sought greener pastures.

While they are amazed by the working system and infrastructure and are happy to be free of the struggles of living in Nigeria, like dealing with irregular power supplies, they still miss home.

December is the perfect time to visit Nigeria, as it is a festive period with so many events and parties that have birthed the Detty December culture, especially in Lagos State.

We asked a few Nigerians living abroad about their plans for their upcoming visits, beyond reuniting with family.

Here’s what they had to say.

Timi, United Kingdom

I like driving around and honking at people because I don’t get to do that in the UK. After that, I would visit a local buka to eat amala and abula.

The next day I would probably visit Lekki Conservation Centre in Lagos; it’s really beautiful, and I love the long canopy walk.

Then, I would splurge on fancy hotels like Four Points by Sheraton or Radisson Blu. Fela’s Shrine is a place I miss a lot; I love the live performances there.

Tony, United States

The first thing I’d do is eat proper Nigerian food like pounded yam and egusi.

Then I would go chill at a resort like Lakowe for a couple of days and try out restaurants with my friends who are still living in the country.

I would also love to visit Ibadan, familiar places like my alma mater, and eat the best amala in the world, which is obviously sold in Ibadan.

Daniel, United Kingdom

First off, I would visit a fine local restaurant like Yakoyo in Surulere. I miss local food so much.

Then I’d go and watch a live music show somewhere in Bature Brewery or Freedom Park, anywhere live music is being played.

I would also go to Bogobiri for an open mic night and drop a few poetry bars because it has been a minute.

Lastly, pop into a cinema and see a Nollywood movie because it’s been a minute since I experienced that feeling.

Beyond these activities, a primary reason for their visits is to reconnect with loved ones.