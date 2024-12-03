How to safely remove gel polish at home without damaging your nails

Gel nail polish is a game-changer for anyone who loves long-lasting, shiny nails. However, removing it can be tricky, especially when you don’t have the time or money to visit a salon.

Improper removal can leave your nails brittle, thin, and damaged. But, removing gel polish at home safely is totally possible if you follow the right steps. The process requires a bit of patience and care, but it’s totally worth it.

Think of this as self-care time. Instead of rushing or peeling the polish off, take a moment to treat your nails with the love they deserve.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know to remove gel polish at home safely. By the end, you’ll have healthy nails that are ready for your next manicure, or a well-deserved break from polish!

What you’ll need

Before you start, gather these supplies:

Acetone: Make sure it’s 100% pure acetone for effective removal.

Cotton balls or pads.

Aluminium foil: Cut into small squares to wrap your nails.

Nail file: This is used to gently buff the surface of your gel polish.

Cuticle oil: To keep your nails hydrated afterwards.

Orange stick or cuticle pusher: For safely lifting the softened gel.

Step-by-step guide

1. Start by buffing the top layer

Use a nail file to gently buff the shiny surface of the gel polish. This helps the acetone soak in better. Be careful not to over-file, you only need to remove the top coat, not damage your natural nails.

2. Soak cotton balls in acetone

Take small cotton balls or pads and soak them in acetone. Avoid using too much acetone; they only need to be damp enough to cover your nails.

3. Wrap your nails in aluminium foil

Place the acetone-soaked cotton on your nail and wrap it securely with a small piece of aluminium foil. This creates a mini heat chamber, which speeds up the process. Repeat for all your nails.

4. Wait patiently

Let your nails soak for 10–15 minutes. Avoid the temptation to peek too early! This waiting time allows the acetone to break down the gel polish completely.

5. Gently remove the gel

Remove the foil and cotton. Use an orange stick or cuticle pusher to gently scrape off the softened polish. If the polish doesn’t come off easily, rewrap your nails and soak for another five minutes.

Aftercare for healthy nails

Once your gel polish is removed, your nails may feel dry. Apply cuticle oil or a nourishing nail treatment to hydrate and strengthen them. If you notice any peeling or damage, give your nails a break before applying another manicure.

Final tips

Never peel or pick at gel polish—it can take layers of your natural nail with it.

Avoid using non-acetone polish removers; they aren’t strong enough for gel polish.

Treat your nails gently after removal by keeping them moisturised and trimmed.

With these simple steps, you can safely remove gel polish at home without causing harm to your nails.