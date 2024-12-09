How to enjoy the Christmas season when you're broke

Christmas is undoubtedly the time to spend a lot of money, whether it's going to concerts or parties, buying gifts, or travelling home. If you're not careful, you could be broke by January.

Money management during this season is crucial, but you still want to have fun. So, what can you do?

Visit a friend's house for a free meal

If you think you'll be bored at home, why not take a walk or a bus to a friend's house? Hang around when you know they'll be cooking lunch or dinner.

Plus, if you visit a friend on Christmas Day, they would have made food for visitors.

Just make sure it’s not a friend who is as broke as you.

Go to events near your house or end of the parties.

Most streets, estates, and offices would have end-of-the-year parties. Attend those events instead of exorbitantly priced concerts.

You can also be the plus one at your friend’s office party; that’s free food for sure.

While going out can be fun, if you're not careful, you can spend a lot of money on transportation. So, why not go to events close to your house and save money?

Keep an eye out for free events

Apart from transportation costs, the entry fees for events can be daunting.

If you're not careful, you could spend a lot of money going from one concert to another.

The great thing is that many free events are available, so why not attend those? Don't travel if you can't afford it Honestly assess your finances.

If you don't have enough money to travel, stay put and make calls to your loved ones back home.

Don't travel if you can't afford it

Honestly assess your finances. If you don't have enough money to travel, stay put and make calls to your loved ones back home.

Join a charitable organisation to spread love

Instead of worrying about how to enjoy the season, join a charity focused on giving back and spreading love to those less fortunate.

Interestingly, these organisations feed their volunteers, so you would be well taken care of.