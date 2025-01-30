How sharing makeup and skincare products can harm your skin

Do you share your makeup and skincare products with other people? It is quite common to do this especially, if you live together as it's often seen as harmless.

But then, sharing makeup and skincare products can pose serious risks to your skin and overall health. From bacterial infections to allergic reactions, here’s why you should think twice before borrowing or lending beauty products.

Risk of bacterial and fungal infections

Makeup and skincare products can harbour bacteria and fungi, which multiply each time they come into contact with skin. When you share these products, you also share the germs they contain.

Some of the infections you could get include eye infections from products like mascara, and eyeliner; cold sores and herpes from lip products, and fungal acne from skincare items.

Skin irritation and allergic reactions

Everyone's skin is unique, with different sensitivities and allergies. Sharing products means exposing your skin to someone else’s bacteria, oils, and potential allergens. What works for your friend might trigger redness, itching, or breakouts on your skin.

Spreading acne-causing bacteria

If someone has acne-prone skin, their makeup brushes, sponges, and skin care products may contain Propionibacterium acnes, the bacteria linked to breakouts. Sharing these tools or products can transfer bacteria, potentially causing pimples and irritation on your skin.

Increased risk of contamination

Some skincare and makeup products require dipping fingers or applicators, which can introduce moisture and create an environment where mould and bacteria thrive. This risk of contamination is increased when multiple people use the same products.

Cross-contamination

Even if you avoid direct product-sharing, using someone else’s makeup brushes, beauty blenders, or facial rollers can lead to contamination. Brushes collect dead skin cells, oil, and bacteria, which can transfer to your skin and cause infections, acne, or irritation.