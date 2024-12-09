Here's our pick of best-dressed celebs at Funke Akindele's 'Everybody Loves Jenifa' Premiere

After the whirlwind promotion on social media and the streets of Lagos, powerhouse movie producer Funke Akindele premiered her much-anticipated movie, “Everybody Loves Jenifa,” on Sunday, December 8, 2024.

The theme of the premiere was 'Lagos After Party,' and many guests arrived in glitz and glamour in support of the movie and its producer.

Here are the best-dressed celebrities at the event:

Bella Okagbue

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDVSofFt317/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Bella wore a spiky golden dress from Dophiro Official. She also debuted a pixie cut that complemented the dress perfectly.

Bisola Aiyeola

https://www.instagram.com/iambisola/p/DDU9YLEtW4Z/?hl=en

Bisola brought some sparkles to the event in this sparkly dress by Somo by Somo; the lack of accessories was fitting as the outfit was doing the talking.

Omowunmi Dada

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDVEk_qtLto/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The floral appliqué on the dress by Somo by Somo was certainly giving aso-ebi after party. Her champagne glass bag was gorgeous

Stan Nze

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDUzRryoIzE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

This ombre outfit was a creative one; I especially liked how he incorporated Igbo culture into this outfit.

Eniola Badmus

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDU_LQZuDgb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Even though this outfit was corporate casual, this pink Self Portrait co-ord set was a cute outfit and her wig was laid perfectly.

Hilda Baci

https://www.instagram.com/hildabaci/p/DDVGiTJRIYC/?hl=en

Hilda Baci lit up the event in this steaming red corset evening gown from Liv and Eve Bespoke. The short bob framed her face perfectly.

Akin Faminu

https://www.instagram.com/akinfaminu/p/DDU30YgOpMM/?hl=en

When it comes to fashion, the silhouette is everything, and the shape of this suit was a 10/10. The inner clothing added a gorgeous contrast.