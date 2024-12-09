Here's our pick of best-dressed celebs at Funke Akindele's 'Everybody Loves Jenifa' Premiere

After the whirlwind promotion on social media and the streets of Lagos, powerhouse movie producer Funke Akindele premiered her much-anticipated movie, “Everybody Loves Jenifa,” on Sunday, December 8, 2024.
The theme of the premiere was 'Lagos After Party,' and many guests arrived in glitz and glamour in support of the movie and its producer.
Here are the best-dressed celebrities at the event:
Bella Okagbue
Bella wore a spiky golden dress from Dophiro Official. She also debuted a pixie cut that complemented the dress perfectly.
Bisola Aiyeola
Bisola brought some sparkles to the event in this sparkly dress by Somo by Somo; the lack of accessories was fitting as the outfit was doing the talking.
Omowunmi Dada
The floral appliqué on the dress by Somo by Somo was certainly giving aso-ebi after party. Her champagne glass bag was gorgeous
Stan Nze
This ombre outfit was a creative one; I especially liked how he incorporated Igbo culture into this outfit.
Eniola Badmus
Even though this outfit was corporate casual, this pink Self Portrait co-ord set was a cute outfit and her wig was laid perfectly.
Hilda Baci
Hilda Baci lit up the event in this steaming red corset evening gown from Liv and Eve Bespoke. The short bob framed her face perfectly.
Akin Faminu
When it comes to fashion, the silhouette is everything, and the shape of this suit was a 10/10. The inner clothing added a gorgeous contrast.
It was amazing to see how many people showed up in support of the movie but most especially, it was a time to see the razzle-dazzle of the celebrity guests.