7 tips to take care of your sofas and keep them clean

One of the very first things people notice when they step into your living room is your sofa. It is also one of the most used pieces of furniture in your home.

From using it to relax to spending time with family and guests, sofas are a huge part of every home. This is why it is important to keep it looking nice and clean so it can last longer. Here are ways to take care of your sofa in order to achieve this.

Clean spills immediately To ensure your sofas last longer, you have to clean it quickly if you spill something on them. For those made with fabric, you can blot the spill gently with a clean cloth to soak up the liquid. For leather sofas, use a damp cloth to wipe it clean. Acting fast prevents stains from sticking.

Use the right cleaning products Different sofas have different methods of cleaning. For fabric sofas, try a gentle upholstery cleaner. For leather, use a leather cleaner or conditioner. Avoid harsh chemicals that could harm the material.

Fluff and turn the cushions The cushions are very important in ensuring your sofas last longer. To keep them from wearing out in one spot, rotate them often and fluff them up. This keeps them looking good and feeling comfortable.

Keep it out of the sun Too much sunlight can fade or damage your sofa’s material. Try to place your sofa away from windows or use curtains to block strong sunlight. Also, keep it away from heat sources to prevent cracking or discoloration.

Don’t eat on the sofa This might be hard for some homes but it is a habit that you need to adopt if you want your sofas to last longer. Eating on the sofa can lead to crumbs, spills, and stains. To keep it clean, make it a habit to eat at the dining table instead.

Clean often and deep clean once in a while Things like dust and crumbs can build up on your sofa, especially in the gaps. This is why it is necessary to clean them regularly. This is best with a vacuum cleaner. You should also give your sofa a deep clean every 6 to 12 months.

Check for damage Look for loose threads, small tears, or scratches on your sofa and try to fix them immediately you notice them. This stops problems from getting worse.