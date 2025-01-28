7 common reasons why people engage in bullying

Bullying is sadly something most of us have come across, either as victims, witnesses, or even perpetrators. It can happen in school, your workplace, and more commonly on social media.

It is one act that is all about using power to hurt or control someone. But have you ever wondered why people do it? Here's a look at some of the reasons why people bully.

1) They feel insecure

Many bullies are struggling with their insecurities and low self-esteem. They display this by putting someone else down, which gives them a temporary boost in their confidence. Bullies are not naturally confident, so what they do is project their fears and self-doubts onto others to feel better about themselves.

2) They want power

Some people bully because they enjoy feeling in control. They see bullying as a way to dominate others, especially those they think are weaker than them. For these kinds of bullies, their need for power comes from a lack of control in other areas of their lives, so they turn to bullying as a way to regain some authority.

3) They’ve seen it before

Bullying is sometimes a learned behaviour. If someone grew up in an environment where aggression or manipulation was common such as a toxic home or a school where bullying went unchecked, they might see it as normal and end up copying what they’ve been exposed to, whether they realise it or not.

4) They're jealous

Another reason some people bully is envy. This happens when they feel threatened by someone’s achievements, looks, or popularity, and then they lash out to make that person feel smaller or less confident. It’s their way of dealing with their jealousy.

5) Life is stressing them out

Life can be tough, and sometimes people take their stress and frustration out on others. A bully might be dealing with problems at home, struggles at school or work, or just feeling overwhelmed. Bullying becomes a way to release that pent-up stress, even though it’s completely unfair to the person on the receiving end.

6) They’re lashing out and seeking attention

In some cases, bullies are victims themselves. They’ve been hurt, and they use bullying as a way to take back some control, vent their pain or seek attention. Unfortunately, this can create a vicious cycle where people who’ve been bullied go on to bully others.

7) They lack empathy

While it seems like most of the above reasons for bullying are caused by external factors, other times, the bully just lacks empathy. They don’t take the time to think about how their actions affect others, or they’ve never learned to be empathetic. Without that emotional awareness, hurting someone might seem like no big deal to them.