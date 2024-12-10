5 signs your boyfriend is a married man pretending to be single

These days, it’s hard to tell the difference between a married man and a single man looking to settle down.

Some men can be quite deceptive, so it’s important to remain vigilant.

If a man thinks you won’t like the fact that he’s married because he won’t be able to get what he wants from you as a result, he may hide the fact that he’s married.

What are the signs a man is hiding the fact that he’s married?

1. Sketchy social media activity

One of the most obvious signs is his social media activity. If his account is private or he refuses to follow you, it might be a red flag.

I remember dating someone who refused to follow me on Instagram.

When I pressed him, he blocked me instead. Eventually, I used a friend’s account to check, and that’s when I discovered he was married.

While some men may not post their wives at all, most will share subtle hints about their marital status. Pay close attention to his profile.

If he avoids social media entirely or keeps his activity limited, it could be another red flag.

2. Video calls you from weird places

Another sign is where and when he calls you. If he never calls you from home—like his bedroom or living room—but always from his car or outside, it might be a sign he’s married.

Some married men may even call from home when their wives aren’t around, but the absence of consistency is telling.

3. Always meeting in private

He might also insist on meeting at hotels or lounges instead of inviting you to his home. If he actively keeps you away from his house, it’s a major red flag.

A man who insists on meeting at neutral locations like these is likely hiding you from his family or his real life.

4. Tells you he’s going through a separation

Be cautious if he claims to be “separated” or “getting a divorce.”

Many married men use this line to appear available while still actively married. If he’s serious about moving on, he should wait until the divorce is finalized.

Keep in mind that some men even get their wives pregnant while claiming to be in the middle of divorce proceedings.

5. Hides his phone from you

Finally, pay attention to how he handles his phone. A man hiding his marital status may keep his phone locked or out of your reach.

I once dated someone who always moved to another room to take calls.

If he can’t take certain calls in your presence or seems overly secretive, chances are he’s hiding something—most likely a wife.