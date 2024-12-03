5 most expensive hotel rooms you’ll want to stay in

The world’s most expensive hotel rooms are experiences crafted to make you feel like royalty.

These suites offer breathtaking views, personal butlers, private pools, and designs so stunning they could belong in a museum. While most of us may never get the chance to spend a night in such grandeur, it’s fun to imagine what it would be like.

These spaces aren’t just about indulgence, they’re about creating unforgettable memories for those lucky enough to afford them.

Here’s a closer look at five of the world’s most expensive hotel rooms:

1. The Empathy Suite - $100,000 a night

At a staggering $100,000 per night, this suite tops the list. Designed by artist Damien Hirst, the Empathy Suite is more than a hotel room—it’s a masterpiece. Guests are treated to two floors of art, including Hirst's original works. With two bedrooms, a private pool overlooking the Vegas Strip, and a 24-hour butler service, it’s all about luxury and exclusivity. If you love art and extravagance, this suite has it all.

2. The Royal Penthouse Suite - $80,000 a night

For $80,000 a night, you can stay in this stunning suite overlooking Lake Geneva and Mont Blanc. With 12 bedrooms and a 1,680-square-metre space, it’s like having your own palace. The suite is known for its exceptional security, including bulletproof windows, making it a favourite for celebrities and political leaders. Guests also enjoy a private chef and a grand piano, perfect for hosting exclusive soirées.

3. The Mark Penthouse - $75,000 a night

This 10,000-square-foot penthouse will cost you $75,000 per night. Located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, the Mark Penthouse feels more like a mansion than a hotel room. It boasts five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a library, and a grand living room with ceilings over 8 metres high. If you step out onto the private rooftop terrace, you’ll enjoy sweeping views of Central Park and the New York skyline.

4. The Ty Warner Penthouse - $60,000 a night

At $60,000 per night, this suite is a blend of design and luxury. Sitting 52 floors above Manhattan, it offers 360-degree views of the city. Every corner of the suite features hand-crafted details, from the gold-threaded fabrics to the onyx bathroom fixtures. With a personal butler, a chauffeured Rolls-Royce, and an infinity soak tub, every moment here feels magical.

5. The Hilltop Villa - $55,000 a night